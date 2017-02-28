The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Audible.com bestsellers for week ending February 24:

Fiction

1. Empire's End by Chuck Wendig, narrated by Marc Thompson (Random House Audio)

2. Norse Mythology by Neil Gaiman, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

3. The Day of the Jackal by Frederick Forsyth, narrated by Simon Prebble (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

4. The Buried Book by D.M. Pulley, narrated by Luke Daniels (Brilliance Audio)

5. Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty, narrated by Caroline Lee (Penguin Audio)

6. An Unattractive Vampire by Jim McDoniel, narrated by Drew Campbell (Audible Studios)

7. The Shack by W. Paul Young, narrated by Roger Mueller (Hachette Audio)

8. Kindred by Octavia E. Butler, narrated by Kim Staunton (Recorded Books)

9. The Chemist by Stephenie Meyer, narrated by Ellen Archer (Hachette Audio)

10. Gunmetal Gray by Mark Greaney, narrated by Jay Snyder (Audible Studios)

Nonfiction:

1. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (Harper Audio)

2. The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat: and Other Clinical Tales by Oliver Sacks, narrated by Jonathan Davis (Audible Studios)

3. Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

4. Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow by Yuval Noah Harari, narrated by Derek Perkins (HarperAudio)

5. Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis by J.D. Vance, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

6. How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carngie, narrated by Andrew MacMillan (Simon & Schuster Audio)

7. Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race by Margot Lee Shetterly, narrated by Robin Miles (HarperAudio)

8. The Power of Habit by Charles Duhigg, narrated by Mike Chamberlain (Random House Audio)

9. Stealing Fire: How Silicon Valley, the Navy SEALs, and Maverick Scientists are Revolutionizing the Way We Live and Work by Steven Kotler and Jamie Wheal, narrated by Fred Sanders (HarperAudio)

10. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari, narrated by Derek Perkins (Tantor Audio)