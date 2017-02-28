Turkey arrests 3 suspected of training as IS suicide bombers

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish officials say authorities have arrested three alleged Islamic State militants who are suspected of having trained to become suicide bombers.

A brief statement from the Gaziantep governor's office issued Tuesday said two of the suspects were detained Feb. 14 in the province that borders Syria, while the third suspect was captured a week later in the neighbouring province of Adiyaman.

Two other suspects who were also detained were allowed to go free pending a trial.

The statement says the suspects were rounded up in a raid that was carried out with information provided by two senior IS operatives during questioning earlier in the month.