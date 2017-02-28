UK judge says Tunisia police 'shambolic' during beach attack

LONDON — A British coroner says the Tunisian police response to a deadly gun attack on the beach resort of Sousse was "at best shambolic, at worst cowardly."

Judge Nicholas Lorraine-Smith is delivering his findings Tuesday at an inquest into the deaths of 30 British tourists in the June 2015 attack at the five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba hotel.

In all, 38 people were killed by gunman Seifeddine Rezgui. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack.

In Britain, inquests are held to establish the facts in cases of violent or unexplained deaths.