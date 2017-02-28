UK wins injunction in bid to stop prison guard strike

LONDON — Britain's government has won a last-minute injunction to halt a strike by prison guards amid a dispute over pay, staffing levels and violence behind bars.

The move before Britain's High Court halts a walkout that had been set for Wednesday. The Ministry of Justice had argued the industrial action was "plainly unlawful."

Britain's prisons are under intense pressure from growing inmate numbers and staffing cuts. The prison staff union said violence and inmate suicides are rising.