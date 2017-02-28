US economy grew at weak 1.9 per cent rate in 4th quarter
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy grew at an anemic 1.9
The increase in the gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic health, represented a significant slowdown from 3.5
The fourth quarter figure was unchanged from the first estimate a month ago, although some of the components were revised. The government found that consumer spending grew at a faster rate, but spending by state and local governments and businesses equipment purchases were weaker.
Growth for 2016 overall was just 1.6
President Donald Trump vowed during the campaign to double economic growth to 4
However, Trump's Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has cited a lower projection. He has said he believes the Trump program would achieve growth 3
Even a 3
At the moment, many economists are forecasting growth for this year of between 2
Trump was expected to unveil details of his economic plans before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night. The budget portion of that program will feature a $54 billion boost in military spending. The extra spending is intended for new aircraft, ships and fighters and will be paid for with $54 billion in cuts in domestic programs and foreign aid.
The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates by a small one-half-percentage point in two modest increases that came in December 2015 and December 2016. But Fed officials put markets on notice that rates could be boosted three times in 2017 as the
Many economists believe the Fed will wait until June to boost rates this year in order to get a better sense of how Trump's economic initiatives are faring in Congress.