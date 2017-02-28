US home prices rise in December at fastest pace in a year
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — U.S. home prices rose in December from a year earlier at the fastest pace in 11 months, as prospective buyers bid against each other for a limited supply of available property.
The Standard & Poor's CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index increased 5.6
The price gain reflects the healthy pace of home sales, which increased in January to the fastest level in a decade. Steady job gains and growing consumer confidence have encouraged more people to take the plunge and look for a home.
Still, mortgage rates have risen since last fall, and with prices also increasing, homes are becoming less affordable. A measure of pending home sales declined in January, a sign that final sales may soon fall as well.
Most Popular
-
Tens of thousands of dollars, several kilograms of drugs missing from Halifax police evidence
-
-
Boy who weighed 132 pounds at age 5 will not return to mother: N.S. judge
-
Redemption Song: How one of Bob Marley's greatest tunes was born in Nova Scotia