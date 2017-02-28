US home prices rise in December at fastest pace in a year

WASHINGTON — U.S. home prices rose in December from a year earlier at the fastest pace in 11 months, as prospective buyers bid against each other for a limited supply of available property.

The Standard & Poor's CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index increased 5.6 per cent , the most since January 2016.

The price gain reflects the healthy pace of home sales, which increased in January to the fastest level in a decade. Steady job gains and growing consumer confidence have encouraged more people to take the plunge and look for a home.