Afghan envoy appeals on Pakistan to reopen border crossings

ISLAMABAD — Afghanistan's envoy to Islamabad has appealed on Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to order the reopening of the border crossings between their two countries.

The crossings were shut two weeks ago following a string of bombings in Pakistan that authorities blame on militants who sneak across the porous boundary to carry out attacks.

Ambassador Omar Zakhilwal says the crossings' closure has caused hardship to the Afghan people. He made the appeal in a speech on Wednesday at a 10-nation Economic Cooperation Organization summit held in Islamabad.

Pakistan shut the crossings of Chaman in southwest Baluchistan province and Torkham in the northwest shortly after a suicide attack on a Sufi shrine that killed 90 worshippers.