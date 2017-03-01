News / World

Bolivia's president goes to Cuba for medical treatment

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2016 file photo, Bolivia's President Evo Morales sings his national anthem at a signing ceremony for the expansion of a road that connects the capital with the nearby city of El Alto, in La Paz, Bolivia. Bolivia‚Äôs government says Morales went to Cuba on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 for emergency treatment of a persistent throat problem following ‚Äúmajor complications.‚Äù (AP Photo/Juan Karita, File)

LA PAZ, Bolivia — Bolivian President Evo Morales went to Cuba on Wednesday for emergency treatment of a persistent throat problem following "major complications," his government said.

Presidential Minister Ruben Martinez told journalists that Morales left after a Cabinet meeting, but he gave no details on Morales' condition. The president's voice has been hoarse in public appearances in recent weeks and Morales has said he had a cold.

The 57-year-old leader cancelled his plans on Feb. 6 because of the throat problem and underwent an examination by Bolivian doctors.

Morales had nasal surgery done by Cuban doctors in 2009, but the procedure was conducted at a clinic in Bolivia's capital.

