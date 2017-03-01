Boy dies after being left in SUV outside Florida day care
BRANDON, Fla. — Authorities say a 2-year-old boy died after his half-sister left him inside her sports utility vehicle while she worked in a day care
Hillsborough County Sheriff's spokesman Larry McKinnon said in a news release that 21-year-old Fiorella Vanessa Silva-Tello left Jacob Manchego in her silver Chevy Equinox about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday when she went to work at the BFF Kidz day care
McKinnon says Silva-Tello took the boy to a nearby dialysis
Investigators interviewed the woman and other witnesses, but no charges have been filed.
No further details were released.
The temperature was in the high 80s in Tampa on Tuesday. Brandon is in suburban Tampa.