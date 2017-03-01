Boy dies after being left in SUV outside Florida day care

BRANDON, Fla. — Authorities say a 2-year-old boy died after his half-sister left him inside her sports utility vehicle while she worked in a day care centre near Tampa.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's spokesman Larry McKinnon said in a news release that 21-year-old Fiorella Vanessa Silva-Tello left Jacob Manchego in her silver Chevy Equinox about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday when she went to work at the BFF Kidz day care centre in Brandon. She found him unresponsive about 2:30 p.m.

McKinnon says Silva-Tello took the boy to a nearby dialysis centre where first aid was administered. Fire rescue crews arrived and took the boy to a hospital where he died.

Investigators interviewed the woman and other witnesses, but no charges have been filed.

No further details were released.