Colombian rebels take step toward surrendering weapons

LA CARMELITA, Colombia — Thousands of leftist rebels are taking an important step in Colombia's peace process by giving United Nations observers an inventory of the weaponry they will soon surrender.

March 1 was the deadline for the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia to turn over 30 per cent of its arms.

But logistical delays setting up the 26 rural camps where nearly 7,000 rebels are gathered has slowed the process.

Despite the hurdles, the rebels began registering all of their armament with U.N. observers on Wednesday as a show of good faith. Some 300 rebels who form part of a three-party co-ordinating committee with the government and UN will also lay down their weapons in a symbolic gesture.