Crowds greet Saudi king on rare visit to Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia — The first Saudi monarch to visit Indonesia in nearly half a century has arrived to an elaborate official welcome and crowds of thousands.

King Salman exited his plane at Halim airport in Jakarta on Wednesday using an escalator, with a portable lift carrying him the final meter or so to the ground.

He was met by President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and whisked off in a heavily secured convoy to a presidential palace in Bogor, outside of Jakarta, where tens of thousands of people lined the route.

Salman is on a tour of Asian countries to drum up business and improve ties.