Former Harvard law worker accused of stealing nearly $48,000

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A former Harvard employee is accused of stealing nearly $48,000 from the university and using it on personal purchases.

Prosecutors say 32-year-old Darris Saylors, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arraigned Wednesday in Cambridge.

Authorities say Saylors used a Harvard credit card to buy personal items including laptops and iPads, and then recorded false reasons for the expenses on accounting documents.

A message was left with Saylors' lawyer seeking comment on the charges, which include larceny and forgery.

Saylors worked until November 2013 as a manager of student programs at Harvard Law School. She was later hired by the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.