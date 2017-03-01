News / World

George W. Bush warns against 'isolationist tendency' in US

Former U.S. President George W. Bush discusses his new book

Former U.S. President George W. Bush discusses his new book "Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief's Tribute to America's Warriors," a collection of his artwork featuring paintings of veterans at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., Wednesday, March 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

LOS ANGELES — George W. Bush is warning against an "isolationist tendency" in the U.S. that he says is dangerous to national security.

The former president's remarks come at a time when Europeans have been skittish that President Donald Trump may promote isolationist policies, and Vice-President Mike Pence last month reassured allies in Europe about the U.S. willingness to maintain international partnerships.

Speaking Wednesday at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, the 43rd president appeared to allude to the Iraq War, and warned that there is a lesson "when the United States decides not to take the lead and withdraw."

He said it was not his intent to criticize his successors at the White House and he is optimistic about the future.

