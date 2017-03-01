Heroin addict gets life for killing his friend's girlfriend

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A Maryland judge has ordered life imprisonment for a homeless heroin addict who fatally shot a woman who had given him shelter but threatened to expose him for stealing about $350 from two businesses.

The judge in Hagerstown also recommended Wednesday that 27-year-old Anthony Minnick be referred to a state prison agency treatment centre , the Patuxent Institution, which could recommend him for release if he completes a treatment program that typically ranges from five to seven years.

The sentence capped a crowded and emotional, 90-minute hearing in which Minnick's family members and pastors portrayed him as a good-hearted man gripped by a terrible addiction.