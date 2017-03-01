Iraq commander: Troops approach Mosul government complex

ABU SAIF, Iraq — An Iraqi commander says troops are approaching Mosul's main government complex in the city's western half as they continue to battle the Islamic State group.

Maj. Gen Thamir al-Hussaini, commander of the Federal Police Rapid Response Force, said Wednesday that his forces are about 800 metres from the complex of the government buildings. Retaking the complex would be a largely symbolic victory for Iraqi forces in their latest push to drive IS from western Mosul.