Jessica Lange to receive lifetime arts award in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Jessica Lange is being honoured with a lifetime achievement award from a Rhode Island theatre group.

The Trinity Repertory Company says it will award the actress its Pell Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Arts at a ceremony at Providence's WaterFire Arts Center on May 22.

Lange made her film debut in a 1976 version of "King Kong" and went on to play a wide variety of roles in film and TV and on the stage. She has won two Academy Awards, three Emmys, five Golden Globes and one Tony Award.

The 67-year-old actress was previously married to ballet dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov, and their daughter runs a Rhode Island dance company.