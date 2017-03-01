Madrid officials impound bus with anti-transgender message

Madrid authorities say they have impounded an orange-and-white bus used by a group campaigning to outlaw children changing their gender.

Madrid Mayor Manuela Carmena said Wednesday that police stopped the bus returning to the Spanish capital's streets in order to prevent a hate crime.

The bus has several anti-transgender phrases written on its sides. One says, "If you're born a man, you're a man. If you're a woman, you will always be a woman." The bus led to an outcry after it first appeared in public Monday.