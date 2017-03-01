Man charged in arson at US gov't buildings in Virgin Islands
ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands — A man in the Virgin Islands has been charged with a series of arson attacks on government buildings in the Caribbean territory.
A federal judge on Wednesday found there's enough evidence to try Spencer Wayne Allen, a day after fires were set at a Navy and Marine Corps recruiting
The 25-year-old Allen is charged with maliciously damaging government buildings and faces up to 20 years in prison. A public defender assigned to represent him did not immediate return a call seeking comment.