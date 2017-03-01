Markets Right Now: Stocks rise sharply, Dow over 21,000

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks opened strongly higher on Wall Street, led by big gains in banks as investors expected interest rates to rise.

The early jump Wednesday put the Dow Jones industrial average above 21,000 points for the first time.

JPMorgan Chase rose 2.6 per cent and Goldman Sachs rose 2.1 per cent , the biggest increases in the Dow.

Bond prices fell and yields rose after a Federal Reserve official, New York Fed President William Dudley, said the case for raising interest rates had gotten stronger.

The Dow rose 195 points, or 1 per cent , to 21,016.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 20 points, or 0.9 per cent , to 2,384. The Nasdaq composite increased 48 points, or 0.8 per cent , to 5,874.