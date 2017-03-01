Nurses at Zimbabwe's state hospitals go on strike over pay

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Thousands of nurses in state hospitals in Zimbabwe have gone on strike over a lack of bonus payments, straining an already dire situation at the poorly resourced hospitals.

Enoch Dongo, secretary-general of the Zimbabwe Nurses Association, said Wednesday that nurses will only return to work when they get a firm commitment that their bonuses will be paid.

Nurses and other government workers have yet to be paid a traditional annual bonus. The financially struggling government has proposed offsetting the 2016 bonus payments with land offers.

Dongo, however, says nurses want the bonuses in cash, not land.