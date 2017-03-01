Poland criticized for returning asylum-seekers to Belarus

WARSAW, Poland — Human Rights Watch has accused Poland of endangering asylum-seekers who attempt to enter the country from Belarus by denying them the right to apply for asylum and returning them to its autocratic neighbour .

The human rights group said most of the asylum-seekers come from Chechnya but also include citizens of Tajikistan and Georgia. Up to 200-300 people tried to seek asylum in Poland each day in the spring and summer of 2016, while the numbers have fallen to 40 to 80 per day this winter.