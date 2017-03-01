Police: Officer shot man pointing knife at him

CAMP SPRINGS, Md. — Authorities say a Maryland police officer responding to a family dispute shot and wounded a man who began approaching the officer while pointing a knife.

Prince George's County police spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan says police went to the Camp Springs townhouse Tuesday evening after a woman reported her son had threatened to choke her.

Donelan said that when the officers arrived, 29-year-old Anton Ferrell went outside with a knife and began advancing toward an officer in a threatening manner.