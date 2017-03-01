Report: Former VP Joe Biden's son dating late son's widow

Former Vice-President Joe Biden's son is dating the widow of his other son, the late Beau Biden, according to a report.

The New York Post reports that Hallie Biden and Hunter Biden began dating after Hunter separated from his wife. In a statement to the Post, Hunter Biden said the pair was "incredibly lucky" to have found love and support from one another during a difficult time.

Beau Biden, the former Delaware attorney general, died from brain cancer in May 2015.

The Post also quoted a statement from the former vice-president and his wife saying the couple had their "full and complete support" and that they were happy for them.