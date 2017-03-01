Samba school Portela wins Rio Carnival parade after 33 years

RIO DE JANEIRO — The samba school Portela has been picked as the winner of Rio de Janeiro's Carnival parade competition, putting an end to a 33-year drought for the group.

Judges on Wednesday gave Portela 269.9 points out of 270, only 0.1 more than the runner-up Mocidade Independente.

Portela had last won the parade contest in 1984 — though it still holds more titles than all of Rio's other samba schools, with 22 in total.