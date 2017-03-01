Saskatchewan indigenous activist known for humour and kindness dies

A Saskatchewan First Nations activist and champion traditional powwow dancer who once performed for the Queen has died.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations says in a release that Frank Asapace, who grew up on the Kawacatoose First Nation north of Regina, died Monday.

The federation says Asapace made friends wherever he went, noting that he brought laughter and good humour and never dwelled on the negative.

Asapace took part in several traditional indigenous ceremonies and worked as a round dance and powwow announcer.

He recently appeared in his dance regalia in a music video for Saskatchewan rapper Joey Stylez.

Asapace's funeral will be held Thursday morning.

Asapace — a member of the Native American Church — appeared in the 2008 made-for-television film "The Englishman’s Boy", a CBC adaptation of the Guy Vanderhaeghe novel about the Cypress Hills massacre.

He attended the Standing Rock and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes' demonstration in North Dakota to block the Dakota Access pipeline over concerns about water quality.

The FSIN said Asapace will be remembered as a kind-hearted and loving father of five who never cast judgment on others.