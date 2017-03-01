Tamils want Sri Lanka to fulfil promises to UN rights body

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka's main ethnic Tamil party says the government has not fulfilled promises made to the United Nations including allowing a probe into war crimes allegations from a civil war that ended nearly eight years ago.

Mathiaparanan Abraham Sumanthiran, a lawmaker from the Tamil National Alliance, told reporters from the foreign media in Colombo on Tuesday that his party was willing to give the government more time to fulfil promises made to the U.N human rights council in 2015, but under a strict timetable and a monitoring process.

His comments came as a U.N. human rights session began in Geneva, where the Sri Lankan government plans to seek more time.