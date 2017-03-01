The Latest: 47 years prison for father in slaying of 4 kids

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Latest on the sentencing of a Detroit-area man who killed his two children and two stepchildren (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

A man who killed his two young children and two stepchildren in suburban Detroit has been sentenced to at least 47 years in prison.

Gregory Green says he's sorry for killing the four at his Dearborn Heights home last September. But the judge noted that his tone wasn't conciliatory. Green suggested that he acted because he was upset with his wife, who survived an attack at the same time as the murders.

Two children, ages 5 and 4, died of carbon monoxide poisoning. The stepchildren, ages 19 and 17, were fatally shot.

Faith Green says her husband will "burn in hell for all eternity."

Judge Dana Hathaway reluctantly stuck to the plea deal. The judge noted that Gregory Green isn't eligible for parole until he's 97 years old.

___

10:05 a.m.

An ex-convict faces sentencing in the slayings of his two young children and two stepchildren at his suburban Detroit home.

Gregory Green is due Wednesday in Wayne County Circuit Court.

He pleaded guilty Feb. 15 to second-degree murder in September's carbon monoxide poisonings of Koi and Kaleigh Green -- ages 5 and 4 -- and the shooting deaths of Chadney and Kara Allen -- ages 19 and 17 -- in his Dearborn Heights home.

He's also accused of shooting and slashing his wife, Faith Green. She survived. She was mother to all four children.

A sentence agreement calls for him to serve 45 to 100 years in prison.