The Latest: Prosecutor: Utah official had key bribery role

SALT LAKE CITY — The Latest on the bribery trial for a former Utah attorney general (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

Prosecutors say a former Utah attorney general played a key role in a bribery scheme that went beyond the kind of relationships allowed between elected officials and campaign donors.

Deputy Salt Lake County District Attorney Fred Burmester said Wednesday during closing arguments that John Swallow received luxury beach vacations, gifts and campaign donations from fraudsters and businessmen in exchange for favourable treatment.

The former head of Utah's top law enforcement office is charged with nine counts, including bribery, evidence tampering and obstruction of justice.

Defence attorneys are scheduled to deliver their closing argument later Wednesday.

Swallow's attorney, Scott Williams, contends that the case is a politically motivated smear campaign and that prosecutors are twisting the facts to fit the story they want to tell.

Swallow didn't testify during the three-week trial.

12 p.m.

