The Latest: Surrender ends standoff after slow pursuit
REDONDO BEACH, Calif. — The Latest on a police pursuit and standoff with a carjacking suspect (all times local):
11:30 a.m.
A carjacking suspect who led police on a long pursuit through Southern California cities has surrendered after a standoff.
The pursuit began hours earlier when the man was suspected of carjacking the driver of a Toyota Scion.
Police repeatedly tried to stop the car with spike strips and by ramming it to make it spin out.
The Wednesday morning pursuit began after the man was suspected of carjacking the driver of a Toyota Scion.
The suspect led officers on a slow-speed pursuit for more than an hour and repeatedly gestured out of a window at news helicopters that hovered overhead.
Police surrounded the car with guns drawn but the suspect has refused to come out.