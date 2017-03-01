UN panel says evacuation of Syria's Aleppo was a war crime

GENEVA — A U.N. panel says the evacuation of eastern Aleppo in December after months of siege and aerial bombing by Russian and Syrian forces was the latest in a series of war crimes committed in the six-year-old conflict.

The Commission of Inquiry on Syria issued a report Wednesday looking at violations by all parties in the final chapter of the battle for Aleppo. It singled out a "particularly egregious attack" in which Syrian warplanes targeted a humanitarian aid convoy.

The agreement to evacuate rebel-held eastern Aleppo gave civilians no option to remain at the end of the protracted campaign, in which daily bombings left all the hospitals in the area out of service.