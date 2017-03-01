UN suspends services in volatile Palestinian camp in Lebanon

BEIRUT — The U.N. says it has suspended services this week in a conflict-torn Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon amid an outbreak of clashes there.

A statement released jointly on Wednesday by the U.N. children's agency and Palestinian relief agency says at least eight civilians, including a thirteen year old boy and a UN staffer, have been wounded in the latest round of violence to consume the Ein el-Hilweh camp.

UNRWA and UNICEF say they were forced to suspend most of their education, health and other social services, amid concerns that fighting between rival Palestinian factions could flare up again.

The statement says the agencies are "deeply concerned that ongoing violence will result in further civilian casualties."