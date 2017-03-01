US construction spending drops 1 per cent in January
WASHINGTON — Builders cut back on construction spending in January by the largest amount in nine months, with weakness stemming from the biggest reduction in government activity in nearly 15 years.
Construction spending fell 1
Spending on government projects tumbled 5
President Donald Trump wants to sharply increase spending on government infrastructure projects over the next decade. But his proposal is expected to face hurdles winning approval in Congress at a time of rising budget deficits.
For January, spending by the federal government on construction projects was down 7.4
Residential construction showed a modest gain, while private nonresidential activity was flat.
The 1
Economists believe that construction activity should provide support for overall economic growth this year, driven by continued strength in housing construction.