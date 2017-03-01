U.S. man claims to be the rightful king of England

Hear ye! Hear ye!

Britain could have a new king in 30 days: an American is clamouring for the crown jewels.

A Colorado resident named Allan V. Evans took out an ad claiming to be the rightful monarch in Wednesday’s edition of the Times of London.

The 40-line, four-paragraph ad lists his credentials and claim on the lineage.

Evans said he is “a direct descendant of an unbroken primogeniture line legally documented since the 3rd century in Great Britain and registered in the Royal College of Arms.”

Although Evans offered a quite reasonable 30-days notice to the royal family, he also promised not to take the throne until after Queen Elizabeth II dies. (Long live the Queen.)

Evans said he “will not out of greatest and most deepest respect depose her in life for the great service and selfless sacrifice that she and her husband HRH Prince Philip has rendered to this great nation.”

Evans ends his ad with a Tolkien reference.

“TAKE HEED AND REJOICE, all Welshman (sic), Scots, Manx, all Britons, and all citizens of this great nation called Great Britain, that the light of freedom and egalitarianism shall be promoted and promulgated, that democracy and all democratic values will be promoted, and that Lady Britania (sic) who has contributed so much to the culture and history of the world shall be renewed and made great once again; for the legend was not a myth but was indeed true, and more than a mere Tolkien story, that the men of the West are now returning and now is the time of the return of the King.”

This is not the first time an Allen V. Evans has made an unusual claim to a title: in 2012, a man named Allan V. Evans, also from Colorado, filed a lawsuit claiming he owned 161 hectares of land in Twiggs County, Ga.