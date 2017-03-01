US stocks surge in early trading; Dow crosses 21,000 points
U.S. stocks surged in early trading Wednesday, pushing the Dow Jones industrial average above 21,000 points for the first time. Banks and other financial stocks led the gainers amid fresh expectations that interest rates will rise. Energy companies also rose as oil prices headed higher. The rally came a day after President Donald Trump addressed Congress, reiterating plans to cut taxes and push for other business-friendly policies.
KEEPING SCORE: The Dow jumped 242 points, or 1.2
TRUMP SPEECH: In his speech, Trump struck a less confrontational tone than usual and steered away from dramatically negative descriptions of the state of the U.S. economy. He also reiterated his pledges to reform taxes, slash red tape and ramp up spending on
BANK BOOST: Investors bid up bank shares in anticipation that interest rates will rise. JPMorgan Chase climbed $2.61, or 2.9
LUMBER JACKED: Builders FirstSource, a maker of building materials, jumped 10.1
BUILD IT: Lowe's climbed 8.5
PUMPED: Big 5 Sporting Goods gained 9
DISAPPOINTING RESULTS: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises sank 31.2
SALES SLUMP: Best Buy fell 4.9
MARKETS OVERSEAS: In Europe, Germany's DAX was up 1.4
OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude was up 29 cents, or 0.5
TREASURY YIELDS: Bond prices fell and yields rose after a key Federal Reserve official, New York Fed President William Dudley, said the case for raising interest rates had gotten stronger. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 2.46
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 113.92 yen from Tuesday's 112.17 yen. The euro slipped to $1.0533 from $1.0597.