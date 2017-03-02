1-year penalty sought for journalist in Indonesia drug case

BALI, Indonesia — A prosecutor has sought a one-year jail sentence for a former Reuters war correspondent who is on trial in Indonesia on charges of possessing hashish.

David Fox, a British national, was arrested Oct. 8 along with Australian Giuseppe Serafino on the tourist island of Bali, where police confiscated a total of 10.09 grams (0.36 ounces) of hashish from Fox's clothing and house.

In her sentencing demand Thursday prosecutor Erawati Susina said the defendant was guilty of violating the country's 2009 law on narcotics.

However, she sought leniency due to Fox's politeness during the trial where he confessed and apologized for his mistake.