2 Salvadoran murder, kidnapping suspects had Satanic shrine

HOUSTON — Authorities say two gang members from El Salvador who had a Satanic shrine in their Houston apartment are suspects in the killing of one teenager and the kidnapping of another.

Twenty-two-year-old Miguel Alvarez-Flores and 18-year-old Diego Hernandez-Rivera appeared in court Wednesday on charges of aggravated kidnapping and murder.

Prosecutors say a 14-year-old girl was kidnapped after leaving school early last month and taken to the apartment the men shared with others.

Authorities say she was held against her will for two weeks, given drugs and sexually assaulted by some of the men.

She told investigators that a second girl also was held at the apartment who lashed out by destroying the makeshift shrine. The second girl later was found dead.