3 teens accused in dozens of Ohio robberies, carjackings

CLEVELAND — Authorities in Ohio say a 14-year-old alleged ringleader and two other teenagers have been arrested in connection with dozens of aggravated robberies and carjackings in Cleveland, including one case in which a woman and her 7-year-old son were held at gunpoint.

WJW-TV (http://bit.ly/2lhghnT ) reports the teens face a combined 133 charges, including aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

Authorities allege their crimes stretched over several weeks in January and February. A Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County assistant prosecutor says the boy who was held at gunpoint tried to intervene on behalf of his mother, who was pistol-whipped in front of her young children.

The defendants were charged as juveniles. Prosecutors are seeking to have a 17-year-old suspect's case moved to adult court and to add specifications to the younger teens' cases that could lead to stiffer punishment.

