4 central Europe nations discuss EU prospects

WARSAW, Poland — Prime ministers of four central European nations known as the Visegrad Group are meeting to discuss ways of strengthening the European Union after Britain leaves the bloc.

The meeting Thursday is taking place just days before an EU summit in Brussels and ahead of the March 25 large-scale meeting in Rome that will mark 60 years since economic foundations were laid for the EU.

Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo is hosting her counterparts from the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary.

Szydlo's spokesman, Rafal Bochenek, has said the talks will focus on the EU's future but also on the quality of food that some international firms distribute in central Europe.