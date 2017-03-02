5 things to know about the Chinese economy as congress meets
BEIJING — Instead of dramatic new reforms, Chinese leaders are likely to emphasize reining in surging debt and financial risks to keep growth steady at this year's meeting of the ceremonial national legislature.
The ruling Communist Party is trying to build an economy driven by consumer spending instead of trade and investment. But that could be complicated by trade tensions with U.S. President Donald Trump and slowing demand for export industries that support millions of jobs.
The meeting of the 3,000-plus members of the National People's Congress does little lawmaking. Instead, communist leaders use it to showcase themes for the year's government work.
The meeting comes ahead of a party congress late this year that is expected to endorse another five-year term for President Xi Jinping as party leader. That increases pressure to avoid drastic change.
Analysts expect the legislature to focus on important but unglamorous goals such as controlling debt and beefing up regulation of financial markets.
"We believe maintaining steady growth, strengthening financial regulation and containing risks will be the overall policy emphasis," Citigroup economists Li-Gang Liu and Xiaowen Jin said in a report.
GROWTH TARGET: Chinese leaders are expected to announce an annual economic growth target of about 6.5
FINANCIAL RISKS: After a decade of credit-fueled growth, regulators are trying to control debt, clear unpaid loans off the books of state banks and reduce risk in financial markets. Total debt owed by Chinese companies and local governments has soared from the equivalent of 150
ENTREPRENEURS: Reform advocates complain Beijing is moving too slowly on initiatives to open the state-dominated economy to private companies. The Cabinet has promised better foreign access to finance, insurance, telecoms, internet services and other areas but has yet to disclose details. Limits on foreign ownership and other hurdles have tempered enthusiasm for such pledges. Xi's government is promising to give market forces a bigger role and make the economy more productive. But reform advocates complain Beijing is failing to reduce the dominance of state companies that are a drag on the economy and benefit from monopolies, low-cost access to bank loans and other privileges.
TRUMP: A looming threat for Beijing is Trump's campaign promise to raise import duties on Chinese goods to 40
OVERCAPACITY: Chinese leaders are shrinking bloated industries including steel and coal in which supply exceeds demand, but Washington and Europe want them to move faster. A supply glut has led to a flood of low-cost Chinese exports that are hurting foreign competitors and threatening jobs abroad. The government said last year it had eliminated 90 million tons of steel production capacity — 2015 production was 800 million tons, or half the world total — and planned to shut down another 150 million tons. Authorities said last year they planned to eliminate some 1.8 million jobs in steel and coal. This week, the
