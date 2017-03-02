6 weeks later, senators question delay on Agriculture pick

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump tapped former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue to be his agriculture secretary six weeks ago, but the administration still hasn't formally provided the Senate with the paperwork for the nomination.

The delay is frustrating farm-state senators, who represent many of the core voters who helped elect Trump.

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts of Kansas says he wishes he knew why Perdue's paperwork hasn't been filed.

The delay comes as some farm-state lawmakers question whether Trump is paying enough attention to rural areas, which overwhelmingly voted for him.