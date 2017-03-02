Abu Dhabi hosts military drill amid Yemen war, Iran tensions
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — The capital of the United Arab Emirates has hosted a major military exercise before a public audience as the nation fights alongside Saudi troops in Yemen and tensions with Iran remain high.
It featured fighter jets, helicopters and a mock seaborne hostage rescue performed by Emirati troops.
The exercise came as UAE and Saudi troops are locked in a largely stalemate war with Shiite rebels and their allies in Yemen.
Meanwhile, the UAE and other Gulf Arab nations remain suspicious of Iran after the nuclear deal.
