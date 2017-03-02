Abu Dhabi hosts military drill amid Yemen war, Iran tensions

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — The capital of the United Arab Emirates has hosted a major military exercise before a public audience as the nation fights alongside Saudi troops in Yemen and tensions with Iran remain high.

The manoeuvr , called Union Fortress, took place on Thursday afternoon along Abu Dhabi's seaside corniche.

It featured fighter jets, helicopters and a mock seaborne hostage rescue performed by Emirati troops.

Such manoeuvrs before the public are rare in the United Arab Emirates, a major Western ally that hosts U.S. troops involved in the fight against the Islamic State group.

The exercise came as UAE and Saudi troops are locked in a largely stalemate war with Shiite rebels and their allies in Yemen.