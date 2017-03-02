News / World

Authorities close off part of Brussels to check suspect car

BRUSSELS — Belgian authorities have closed off part of the centre of Brussels and a subway station after a suspect was detained with gas canisters in the trunk of his car.

Saint Gilles mayor Charles Picque told local radio that the driver was stopped after a speeding infraction. Police went on alert after the canisters were found.

The local transport authority said late Thursday that the Porte de Hal metro station closed on police orders, while a perimeter was established above ground as media reported an anti-bomb squad was brought in.

Belgian security services have been on high alert since suicide bombers attacked the Brussels airport and subway last March 22, killing 32 people.

