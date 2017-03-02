Video: Locals blame tourists for deaths of Bahamas' swimming pigs

The beloved swimming pigs of the Bahamas are dying mysteriously, and locals are pointing the finger at tourists.

Seven of the porcine paddlers have been found dead in the Exuma Cays in recent weeks, according to one of the men who cares for them.

“The pigs were given the wrong food,” Wayde Nixon told the Nassau Guardian. “We had the government vet in there and examined them all thoroughly.”

Nixon said the 15 remaining pigs are “alive and healthy.”

The aquatically inclined animals have long been a draw in the Bahamas, but visits to the area spiked since videos of the pigs swimming alongside tourists in the bay’s pristine waters were widely shared online.

Comedian Amy Schumer and presidential son Donald Trump Jr. are among the famous faces to swim with the pigs, and tourist feeding has been encouraged by the Bahamas’ Ministry of Tourism.

3 little piggies A post shared by @amyschumer on Feb 24, 2017 at 8:15am PST

“The pigs are exceptionally friendly, running from under the shade of almond trees to greet visitors that bring them treats,” reads a plug on the ministry’s official website.

However, all this newfound attention may be proving fatal to the pigs.

“Right now, it’s blowing out of proportion with people, anybody, bringing food there,” Nixon said. “We have people coming there, giving the pigs beer, rum, riding on top of them. All kinds of stuff.”

Happily for the remaining pigs, it seems the recent rash of deaths has caught the attention of the government.

V. Alfred Gray, the country’s minister of agriculture and resources, says a boundary will be created between the pigs and tourist. Officials will also ban feeding the animals.

Endangering Animals

The plight of the pigs is a familiar one to people alarmed by dangerous between animals and humans.

In January, Australian wildlife officials released a photo of a dolphin that somebody had wrapped in a shirt.

“This could have been catastrophic for the dolphin if it had covered its blowhole and restricted its breathing,” the Australian Department of Parks and Wildlife wrote on its Facebook page. “It is unlikely that the dolphin swam into it.”

The Australian incident occurred one week after a young dolphin died on an Argentina beach when it was plucked from the water and used as a selfie prop. That ghastly scene was itself a repeat of a similar dolphin death the previous year.

There may be some cause for animal lovers to be a little optimistic about the occasionally deadly intersection of tourism and animals as such incidents provoke a backlash against cruel or inhumane tourist attractions.

In October, the travel website TripAdvisor announced it would no longer sell tours that involve interaction with captive or endangered animals.

“We want to celebrate destinations and attractions that are leaders in caring for animals, and those in the tourism industry who help further the cause of animal welfare, conservation and preservation of endangered species” said CEO Stephen Kaufer.

In 2016, authorities in Thailand raided that country’s infamous “tiger temple,” which has long been a sore spot for animal rights activists. Officials said the operation was shut down after allegations of neglect and trafficking.

However, last week it was announced that a new zoo is scheduled to open next to the Buddhist temple under a license issued to the facility’s former vice-president.

A tour company is already selling visits to the new zoo, which includes the option of feeding and posing for pictures with cubs.