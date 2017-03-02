Bolivia's Morales treated in Cuba for viral infection

LA PAZ, Bolivia — The Bolivian government says doctors in Cuba have determined that President Evo Morales is suffering from a treatable viral infection and should remain on the island for five days of rest.

Bolivian Vice-President Alvaro Garcia told a news conference Thursday that the 57-year-old Morales suffered from a problem in his vocal chords, sinusitis and strong pain in the right part of his abdomen that has kept him from sleeping.

Garcia told reporters Thursday that Morales' illness "is now being controlled."

The vice-president has not offered details on the type of virus.

Morales was rushed Wednesday night to Cuba for emergency treatment after being seen by Bolivian doctors.