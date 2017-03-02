Bolivia's Morales treated in Cuba for viral infection
LA PAZ, Bolivia — The Bolivian government says doctors in Cuba have determined that President Evo Morales is suffering from a treatable viral infection and should remain on the island for five days of rest.
Garcia told reporters Thursday that Morales' illness "is now being controlled."
Morales was rushed Wednesday night to Cuba for emergency treatment after being seen by Bolivian doctors.
Morales had nasal surgery done by Cuban doctors in 2009, but the procedure was conducted at a clinic in Bolivia's capital.
