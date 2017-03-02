Brazil's president picks Trump critic as foreign minister
A
A
Share via Email
RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil's president has picked as his new foreign minister a man who has sharply criticized U.S. President Donald Trump.
President Michel Temer named Sen. Aloysio Nunes to the post Thursday to replace Jose Serra. Serra resigned last week for medical reasons. The appointment doesn't require congressional approval.
After Trump's victory in November, Nunes went on Twitter to call the real estate mogul "the worst" of the Republican Party, "uncontrollable" and "exaggerated."
Calls to Nunes' office seeking comment were not immediately returned.
The United States is Brazil's second largest trading partner, after China. Brazil's economy is the largest in Latin America.
Most Popular
-
Taxi association head says acquitted driver will never drive for any Halifax cab company again
-
Family of Ontario girl impaled by golf club during gym class files $20M lawsuit
-
-
'Clearly a drunk can consent,' Halifax judge says in acquitting taxi driver charged with sexual assault