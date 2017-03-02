China seeks global support for cyber sovereignty framework
BEIJING — China is seeking international
China's foreign ministry this week unveiled its first cyber policy paper that codifies the Communist Party leadership's longstanding claim that countries should wield sovereign authority over all cyber-related matters within their territory. China has long defended its right to impose its own standards in areas such as censorship, data privacy and business.
The sovereignty argument has underpinned China's justification for a massive internet censorship apparatus that critics say hampers free speech and open trade. China blocks foreign social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter.
A foreign ministry official said Thursday that cyber security is an important part of China's military modernization.
