News / World

Death toll from Afghanistan attacks climbs to 22

Afghan security forces investigates the aftermath of Wednesday's suicide attack and shooting in district police headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, March 2, 2017, Near-simultaneous Taliban suicide bombings and an hours-long shootout with Afghan security forces left at least more than a dozen of people dead and over 100 wounded in Kabul on Wednesday a stark reminder of the militants' ability to stage large-scale and complex attacks in the country's capital. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

Afghan security forces investigates the aftermath of Wednesday's suicide attack and shooting in district police headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, March 2, 2017, Near-simultaneous Taliban suicide bombings and an hours-long shootout with Afghan security forces left at least more than a dozen of people dead and over 100 wounded in Kabul on Wednesday a stark reminder of the militants' ability to stage large-scale and complex attacks in the country's capital. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

KABUL — The Afghan Health Ministry says the death toll from simultaneous suicide bombings in the capital has climbed to 22, with another 120 people, most of them civilians, wounded in the attacks.

Spokesman Ismail Kawasi said Thursday that hospitals near the site of the twin explosions the day before have been overwhelmed with wounded people, many in serious condition.

The Taliban claimed the noon-time assault on Kabul, which included an hour-long gunbattle with police. The attack appeared to take aim at the country's embattled security forces.

Pakistan condemned the "horrific" attacks. The two countries have long accused each other of turning a blind eye to insurgents who operate in the porous border region.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular