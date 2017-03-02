Delaware Water Gap road closing to spare mating amphibians

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The National Park Service has been closing a road in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area in Pennsylvania so mating amphibians don't get squashed by vehicles as they seek out mates.

Park Ranger Kathleen Sandt tells WNEP-TV (http://bit.ly/2mwODmT ) that River Road was closed for the first time in February due to the mild, rainy weather that prompts salamanders, wood frogs and spring peepers to mate.