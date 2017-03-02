Doctor charged with selling unneeded pain pill prescriptions

TRENTON, N.J. — A New Jersey doctor has been charged with selling prescriptions for highly addictive opioid painkillers to people who had no medical need for them, including one man who died from an overdose.

Attorney General Christopher Porrino on Thursday announced the charges against Dr. Byung Kang, of Little Falls.

Kang was charged with strict liability for the drug-induced death of 26-year-old Michael Justice, of Clifton. Justice's mother had called Kang 18 months earlier threatening to call police if he didn't stop prescribing him oxycodone.

Kang's attorney said he hadn't reviewed the indictment yet.

Kang's wife and receptionist, Soo, was charged with money laundering, conspiracy and tax-related counts.