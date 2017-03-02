EU prods members to step up asylum-seeker relocations

BRUSSELS — The European Union is pleading with member countries to step up the relocation of asylum-seekers from Italy and Greece, seeking to give new momentum to a plan that has fallen far short of its targets.

EU nations agreed in September 2015 to share 160,000 asylum-seekers from Greece and Italy over two years. But with only a few months left, the EU's executive Commission said Thursday that so far only 13,546 have been relocated.

It said that relocations hit a new monthly record in February, with 1,940 people moved, but that pace is still well below expectations.